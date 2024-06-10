Insider Selling: TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) Director Dustin Haw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.73, for a total transaction of C$1,135,950.00.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TVK stock opened at C$74.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$73.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$26.76 and a 52-week high of C$82.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.64.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$214.94 million during the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 28.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

