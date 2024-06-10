Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Pathward Financial worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH opened at $54.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.68. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $247.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.00%.

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pathward Financial news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

