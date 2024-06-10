New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of New Jersey Resources worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $43.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $50.66.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

