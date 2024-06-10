American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other news, CEO Tom Gentile purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $993,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tom Gentile bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $66.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

