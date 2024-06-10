WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $79.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

