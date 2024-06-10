Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 45.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 54,876 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Alcoa by 10.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 33.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $209,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.04.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $40.91 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -10.64%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

