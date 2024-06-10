American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,463 shares of company stock worth $274,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $42.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

