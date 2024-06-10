American International Group Inc. Sells 6,641 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Glacier Bancorp worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 66,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $36.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $44.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 75.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GBCI. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

