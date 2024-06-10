Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Aspen Technology worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.50.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $202.56 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $224.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.31.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

