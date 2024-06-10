KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of KB Home worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 48,593 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after acquiring an additional 305,820 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of KB Home by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 43,748 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in KB Home by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 181,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.06. KB Home has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $74.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

