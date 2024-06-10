Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $34.08 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

