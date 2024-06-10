American International Group Inc. Sells 16,698 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 401,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,698 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 685,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

