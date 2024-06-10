American International Group Inc. Sells 5,455 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,793,000 after buying an additional 193,953 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,642,000 after buying an additional 49,533 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 25,850.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

PB stock opened at $59.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

