Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 166.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,962 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in NiSource by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 144,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 3,195.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,480 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,592 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of NiSource by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 255,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 147,211 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE:NI opened at $28.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

