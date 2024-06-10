The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 112.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,885 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 91,247 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AES by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 91,749 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in AES by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 96,808 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AES by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 352,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $19.87 on Monday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.11.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

