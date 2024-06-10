Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 11,175 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,175 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $114.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.73. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $154.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 59.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

