Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,231 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 61.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 104.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $300.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.75. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $328.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.