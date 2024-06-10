Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

