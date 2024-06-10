Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 204 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU stock opened at $535.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.27. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $396.07 and a one year high of $650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

