Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $1,988,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1,035.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,520 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 436,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 69,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Up 0.5 %

AIZ opened at $173.34 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.51 and a fifty-two week high of $189.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.90 and a 200-day moving average of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

