EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 162.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,409 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in EQT by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

