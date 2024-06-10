Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,721 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,899,000. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $153,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,915 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

