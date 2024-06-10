Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 609.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Anywhere Real Estate’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

