Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $2.18 Million in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 222,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.