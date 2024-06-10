Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.14 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 135.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $96.11 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

