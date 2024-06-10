Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $3,202,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $9,260,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,075,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,633,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO opened at $99.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.15. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

