Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. AWH Capital L.P. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 93,630 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 1.2 %

LEGH stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $552.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Legacy Housing

In other Legacy Housing news, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder bought 4,900 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $103,439.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Legacy Housing

(Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.