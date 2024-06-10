100,423 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

