Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $156.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.14. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $168.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

