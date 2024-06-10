Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 45,881 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,881 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,559,000 after buying an additional 56,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,770,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,589,000 after acquiring an additional 508,280 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in SolarWinds by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,870,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,736 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SolarWinds by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,618,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 82,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,420,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

NYSE:SWI opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.29 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarWinds Dividend Announcement

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.74 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

