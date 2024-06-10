Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Position Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $12,910,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,765,000 after acquiring an additional 40,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $206.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.16. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $278.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. The company had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

