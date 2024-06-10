Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 500 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.22% of Consolidated Water worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 78,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 35,604 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth $587,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Consolidated Water by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 70,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 17.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

