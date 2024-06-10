4,462 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $373,130,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $328,064,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $173,587,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $168,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Price Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $382.81 on Monday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.32.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

