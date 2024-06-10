Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,827,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 136,504 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 199.4% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 150,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 100,008 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,560,000 after buying an additional 74,699 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEES. StockNews.com cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

Insider Transactions at H&E Equipment Services

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $1,398,243.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,656.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $1,398,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,656.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $728,251.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,328,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,900 shares of company stock worth $2,697,310. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

