Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

KEYS stock opened at $135.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

