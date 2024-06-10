Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 81.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $53.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

