Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 53.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 124.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $11,144,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,763 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $118.01 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $119.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

