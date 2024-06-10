Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.12.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $123.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.81.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

