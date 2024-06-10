Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,193,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,473,000 after purchasing an additional 205,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,547,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90,694 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,514,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,383,000 after buying an additional 201,644 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after buying an additional 283,138 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

