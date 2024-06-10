The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lee A. Boyce bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,529.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,995 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

