1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.21% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of FLWS opened at $9.64 on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $618.98 million, a P/E ratio of -80.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.73 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

