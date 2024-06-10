Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,450 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Blue Bird worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 783.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 439,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 389,459 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 509,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 361,763 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,304,000 after acquiring an additional 160,233 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,206,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after purchasing an additional 144,697 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $56.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $345.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

