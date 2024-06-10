Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,660 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 28.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,394,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,903,000 after purchasing an additional 981,159 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $9,000,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 139,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 119,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 56,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 38,697 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TIGO shares. New Street Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.03.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

TIGO stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

