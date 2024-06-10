Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,392 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 135,708 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.31.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $45.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

