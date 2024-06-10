Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,747 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.26% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 33,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 31,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. On average, analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

