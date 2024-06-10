Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,612 shares of company stock valued at $54,346,970 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $1,002.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $949.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $928.80. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $1,016.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.