Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVII. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $2,178,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 106,130 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 8.7% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 498,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC boosted its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVII opened at $11.11 on Monday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.