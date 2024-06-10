Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $231.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.91. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus raised their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.