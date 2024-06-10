Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 4,500 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $13.42 on Monday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $188.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

