Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.05% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,711,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,106,000 after buying an additional 108,593 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,295,000 after buying an additional 119,115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after buying an additional 230,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $28,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $68.21 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.